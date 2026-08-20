Five things to do if you get stuck on the road with a car

A sudden engine shutdown while driving is among the most stressful situations for any driver. At such a moment, the primary impulse to look under the hood for the technical cause of the problem must be controlled. Although the power steering and brake systems lose some of their effectiveness when the unit is turned off, the vehicle remains controllable. The key to getting out of the risk is to remain calm, reduce speed smoothly and pull out of the active lanes in a timely manner.

Vehicle signaling and positioning in a safe zone

The activation of the hazard lights must occur in the first seconds after the failure is detected, in order to promptly warn other road users. If the machine still has momentum, it should be directed to the shoulder, turnoff or the nearest possible parking space without sudden maneuvers across several lanes. Stopping in a fast lane creates the prerequisites for serious accidents, so if it is impossible to start the vehicle, it should be moved manually only when safety is guaranteed.

Proper placement of warning signs

After stopping traffic on a dangerous or busy road, exiting the cabin requires the mandatory wearing of a reflective vest, especially in reduced visibility or at night. The reflective triangle is placed at a distance of at least 15 meters in urban areas and at least 30 meters outside populated areas. On motorway sections, passengers should immediately leave the passenger compartment and retreat behind the safety barriers instead of waiting near the bodywork.

Quick visual inspection for obvious defects

Only after the vehicle has been completely secured can a superficial diagnosis be carried out. The check begins with the dashboard for activated warning indicators, fuel level or critical coolant values. If steam with a characteristic antifreeze smell comes out of the underhood, starting is absolutely prohibited, and the expansion tank cap must not be opened due to the high pressure and the risk of burns.

Limiting repeated ignition attempts

A single or repeated cranking of the starter is only permissible if there is no smoke, smell of fuel or signs of overheating. Any prolonged torment of the components in the event of strong vibrations, unusual noises or a lit engine fault light will only drain the battery and may worsen the mechanical damage. Even if the unit starts after a pause, its unstable operation or lack of power indicate a serious problem in the ignition or fuel system, the correct diagnosis of which requires specialized intervention.

Priority of roadside assistance over roadside repairs

The deceptive idea of quickly fixing a complex technical defect on the road itself often leads to additional risks. The exception is elementary operations such as tightening a loose battery terminal. In all other cases - and especially when stopping at railway crossings, where the priority is the immediate evacuation of passengers and clearing the route - the most reasonable course of action remains the immediate search for specialized roadside assistance or a repatriation vehicle.