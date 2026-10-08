BMW presents iX4 - a more beautiful version of the iX3 with the same technologies

BMW is expanding its electric portfolio within the framework of the innovative “Neue Klasse“ architecture, officially presenting the long-awaited new BMW iX4. The new sports SUV-coupe combines familiar technological solutions, an elegant roof line and dynamic characteristics that confirm the brand's leading position in the premium electric car segment.

At the market launch, the first deliveries to customers are scheduled for March 2027, the model will be available in two main modifications with xDrive drive. The base version iX4 40 xDrive has an output of 374 horsepower and a more compact battery with a capacity of 82.6 kWh, providing a range of up to 637 kilometers on the WLTP cycle. A step up is the iX4 50 xDrive with 469 horsepower and a massive 108.7 kWh battery, thanks to which the range reaches 828 kilometers on a single charge.

A little later in 2027, the range will be crowned by the sporty flagship iX4 M60 xDrive, which will offer 612 horsepower and extremely dynamic behavior. Thanks to the advanced 800-volt electrical architecture, the models support ultra-fast charging with a peak power of up to 400 kW, which allows the restoration of hundreds of kilometers of range in just ten minutes at a suitable station.

Compared to the standard iX3, the changes are mainly noticeable in the rear, where the model receives a design in the style of the X6. Despite the dynamic coupe silhouette, the engineers have managed to maintain the high practicality of the body with a luggage space of 490 liters, expandable to 1600 liters, as well as an additional front trunk (frank) of 58 liters for cables.