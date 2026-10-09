The "reborn" Honda NSX is ready

The Japanese icon Honda NSX has received its second life in the most impressive way possible thanks to a joint project between the brand's long-standing European partner in motorsport JAS Motorsport and the legendary Italian studio Pininfarina. The result of this large-scale collaboration is called Tensei - a word that translates from Japanese as "rebirth", and is an ultra-exclusive restomod that combines the classic analog soul of the original with the most modern achievements of engineering thought.

Each of the cars starts its journey as an original copy of the first generation NSX, whose chassis undergoes precise laser scanning and serious reinforcement with carbon-Kevlar elements around the central tunnel and supporting pillars. The designers at Pininfarina have managed to retain the iconic silhouette of the legendary model, while softening the edges and adding more aggressive aerodynamic details, including deeper side air intakes and redesigned rear wings. The biggest joy for fans is the retention of the iconic opening headlights, which have been reborn here with modern and compact LED lights mounted on a precision titanium mechanism.

However, the real heart of this project lies behind the seats, where British racing engine specialists Judd Power have modified the original six-cylinder unit. The displacement of the naturally aspirated engine has been increased to 3.5 liters, and thanks to new crankshafts, camshafts and titanium valves, the engine compartment generates power of over 410 horsepower at 8,500 rpm. The lack of turbochargers or hybrid systems guarantees instant throttle response and an incredible acoustic spectacle, enhanced by a special Inkonel exhaust system.

The traction is transmitted to the rear wheels via a precise six-speed manual transmission and a mechanical limited-slip differential. With a curb weight of just 1,250 kilograms and a braking system with Brembo carbon-ceramic discs hidden behind centrally mounted 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, the Tensei takes dynamics to a whole new level. Only 35 units of this engineering jewel will be produced, with each one priced from around 880,000 euros, not including the cost of the donor car itself.