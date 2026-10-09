Contrary to Hollywood tradition, for most of her life the great Elizabeth Taylor did not need a driver's license. Hollywood studios, her husbands and an army of assistants constantly took care of her transportation. However, all this changed radically in 1999. At the age of 67, the film diva decided to complete a driving course, seeking a sense of independence that had been alien to her until then - simply the ability to drive to the nearest store without coordinating her schedule with anyone.

It was this personal independence that found its fullest expression in the purchase of a brand new Maybach 57 in 2006. Although she obtained her driver's license at the age of 67, so that she could drive herself, this Maybach 57 was used by her as a classic chauffeur-driven limousine. The luxury sedan, priced at over $340,000 at the time, became her primary vehicle in the last years of her life. The choice is remarkable - the model combines discretion and unprecedented luxury, and the actress even uses it for short daily trips. When she drives, the actress uses her other favorite and extremely unexpected city car - a bright green Smart for shopping in Beverly Hills.

By the time of her death in March 2011, the black Maybach had only 12,000 kilometers on the odometer. The car then passed into the hands of her close friend, the famous stylist José Eber. For the next 15 years, he stored the machine in a specialized air-conditioned garage, keeping it in perfect authentic condition. During this long period, the mileage increased by only 300 kilometers, driven solely for the purpose of maintenance of the mechanical components.

The interior of the car is a real time capsule, preserved exactly as the actress left it. From the caramel upholstery of fine leather to the original curtains on the rear windows, used by Taylor to protect from the lenses of the paparazzi - everything is intact. The factory sunshade is still available, as well as the refrigerator built between the rear seats. Under the long hood is a powerful 5.5-liter V12 biturbo engine with 550 horsepower and 900 Nm of torque, allowing a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds.

This Maybach is part of the actress's rich automotive heritage, which includes specimens such as her 1961 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II (nicknamed the "Green Goddess" because of the color matching her wedding dress), a blue 1956 Lincoln Continental Mark II with an interior in the tone of her famous eyes, as well as a rare 1983 Aston Martin Lagonda.

Although standard Maybach 57 models from this period have suffered serious depreciation over the years and are currently trading in the range of $35,000 to $60,000, the upcoming auction in January 2027 is expected to attract huge collector value. The fact that the car is being offered with no reserve price makes bidding a rare opportunity to acquire a true relic from classic Hollywood history.