End of unique details! BMW is betting on mass standardization on the Chinese model

In the automotive industry, the line between traditional engineering excellence and commercial efficiency is becoming increasingly thin, and the Bavarian manufacturer BMW is about to make one of its most radical changes in recent decades. The Munich-based company has announced a course to significantly increase the share of standardized, ready-made components in its cars, putting an end to the practice of developing a unique detail for each individual model. According to the new strategy, by 2032, universal parts will make up the majority of the group's annual procurement budget, estimated at a massive 80 billion euros, while the use of uniquely designed elements will be halved.

This structural change is directly inspired by the operating model of the Chinese automotive industry, which achieved lightning-fast competitiveness and low production costs precisely through a large unified scale. The logic behind the decision is pure economic mathematics: when a component is produced in millions of series for various applications, the price per unit drops dramatically. In addition to reducing procurement costs, BMW also plans serious savings from internal engineering activities, as the reduction of customized projects frees up resources and reduces the development time for new models.

The brand's senior management openly states that reinventing already working solutions is an unnecessary waste of resources in today's dynamic market. The presence of established industry standards allows the Bavarians to cooperate more closely with external suppliers and narrow the price gap compared to aggressive Asian competitors, without making concessions on the final quality.

The purists' fears that such a step could turn the brand's cars into impersonal modular structures are categorically rejected by the company. Munich assures that the dynamic characteristics, premium workmanship and recognizable identity of BMW will not suffer, and the saved resources will be redirected to key technologies such as software, batteries and autonomous driving systems.