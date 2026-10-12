We are the first to introduce you to the new Omoda

Omoda officially presented its new compact crossover Omoda 4 at the Paris Motor Show, and our team introduces you directly from the premiere stand. The model was developed by the Chery group and stands below the Omoda 5, Omoda 7 and Omoda 9 as the smaller offering in the range with its length of 4.42 meters, which places it in the segment of well-known models such as Nissan Juke and Renault Captur

Omoda 4 uses the T1X modular architecture and the SHS-H hybrid system, combining a 1.5-liter four-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine, an electric motor and a lithium-iron phosphate battery with a capacity of 1.83 kWh. The declared system power is 165 kW, or 224 hp, and the maximum torque reaches 295 Nm. Power is sent to the front wheels via a dedicated hybrid transmission. The small battery is also charged by the petrol engine when braking, with the system designed primarily to reduce fuel consumption in urban environments, rather than providing long electric-only range.

The exterior of the Omoda 4 follows a style with sharp geometric lines, deep curves and strongly pronounced angles. The shapes are part of the “Cyber Mecha“ design concept, aimed at a younger and more technologically-oriented audience.

Entering the cabin reveals a modern digital architecture dominated by a free-standing 8.8-inch instrument panel in front of the driver and a centrally located 13.2-inch 2K portrait display for the infotainment system. To free up more space on the center console, engineers have moved the transmission control lever directly onto the steering column. The equipment features luxury accents such as six-way power front seats for the driver and four-way power for the passenger, a 50-watt wireless cooling induction pad for smartphones, an impressive 1.9-square-meter panoramic roof, and an arsenal of 18 active driver assistance systems.