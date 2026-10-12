Alfa Romeo showed its new supercar

Paris, Porte de Versailles. mobile.bg team from the event site

Alfa Romeo chose Paris to show the Cuorerosso concept, a low and wide sports car that looks like a coupe, but actually has four doors and a 2+2 configuration. The model is 4.7 meters long, 2 meters wide and 1.3 meters high, making it slightly longer than the Giulia, but both wider and lower.

The silhouette combines a long, low hood, emphasized body lines and the traditional Alfa Romeo front grille. The headlights are wedge-shaped and use numerous small LEDs. The side windows smoothly flow to the edges of the roof, and the large forged wheels have six round elements and a gold finish. At the rear, the designers have placed a window in the shape of a Scudetto, round LED taillights and exhaust pipes arranged in the center of the bumper. The rear doors open against the direction of travel - a solution that emphasizes the conceptual nature of the car and facilitates access to the second row of seats.

The Cuorerosso uses a 2.9-liter V6 engine with twin turbines, known from the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio. In the production models, it develops 505 horsepower and 600 Nm of torque. In the concept, the engine is combined with a hybrid system, which, according to Alfa Romeo, should provide a higher total power. The technical configuration includes four-wheel drive, a transmission with a torque converter and a carbon fiber cardan shaft. The brand has not released specific data on the power, acceleration or top speed of the Cuorerosso.

The interior is inspired by the 1967 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale. The steering wheel is shaped like a rudder and includes a controller for driving modes. In front of the driver there is a large gauge cluster that can be divided into two separate displays.

Between the seats is a center console with a large touch panel and physical buttons. The round air ducts are reminiscent of the brand's current models, and the front seats are upholstered in black and red. Rear passengers have their own touch screen to control various functions.