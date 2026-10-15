In Germany, the Opel Astra now has a new base level and lower prices

The German automaker from Rüsselsheim has decided to make its popular offering in the compact class significantly more attractive to the mass consumer by introducing a new, more affordable base level of equipment.

The strategic move of the brand directly affects the pricing policy of the German market, where the hybrid hatchback now starts at 31,890 euros, while the practical Sports Tourer station wagon is offered at a price of 33,390 euros. In both modifications, the initial financial expression has been reduced by exactly 1,500 euros. Even more significant is the reduction in the fully electric version Astra Electric Start, the price of which is 1900 euros lower and starts at 36,490 euros, with the indicated amounts including the accrued value added tax.

Despite the serious trimming of the amounts, the new Start package offers an impressive set of everyday comforts and technological solutions. Standard equipment includes efficient automatic air conditioning, precise front and rear parking sensors, as well as a convenient engine start system with a button. The digital environment in front of the driver is entrusted to a 10-inch color screen, combined with a central touch display with the same diagonal measurement for maximum ease of control of multimedia functions.

The engineers have paid special attention to ergonomics, equipping the passenger compartment with Intelli-Seat front seats with six-way adjustment. Their distinctive feature is the specially designed central recess, which optimally distributes the body weight and increases comfort on long trips. The basic set also includes the mandatory modern safety assistants, as well as the new attractive metallic color Denim Blue, which is available at no additional cost.

Under the hood of the most affordable hybrid modification, an economical powertrain with 145 horsepower and 230 Newton meters of torque works. It is combined with a modern six-speed robotic transmission with dual clutch, in which a compact electric motor is integrated. For fans of conventional fuels, a proven 130-horsepower diesel unit is provided, combined with an eight-speed automatic, while the fully electric version has 156 horsepower and 270 Newton meters.

The electric vehicle modification Astra Electric Start stands out with the useful V2L functionality, which allows the traction battery to power external electronic devices and household appliances via a separate adapter. Customers can upgrade the equipment with the optional Start Comfort package, adding Solar Protect heat-insulating glass and an interior mirror with automatic dimming, and for the station wagon, the package additionally includes a central armrest and practical roof rails.

The Astra model is another addition to the brand's portfolio, which adopts the new pragmatic concept of basic equipment after the Frontera and Combo, and in the near future the company plans to restructure the higher levels of luxury to clarify the differences between the individual modifications.