The prices of the latest Dacia Striker are clear

Paris, Porte de Versailles. Mobile.bg team from the event site

The Romanian automaker continues its aggressive market expansion in the family sector, officially revealing the full range and price list of its new model during the prestigious exhibition in the French capital.

The raised station wagon with an impressive length of 4.62 meters occupies a unique niche between the traditional station wagon, the tall SUV and the classic sedan, becoming an attractive alternative for consumers looking for maximum interior volume without unnecessary financial compromises. The model is now officially accepting orders on the market, with its starting price fixed at 23,490 euros.

The technological basis of the range relies on three different electrified powertrains and four levels of equipment, covering a wide range of consumer needs. The basic Essential variant starts at 23,490 euros and is powered by a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine with 140 horsepower, combining operation on gasoline and LPG with 48-volt mild hybrid technology and manual transmission.

The next level Expression starts at 25,100 euros with the same engine or 26,700 euros with an automatic transmission, and from this position upwards access to the more powerful full hybrid with 155 horsepower is opened. The latter system combines a 1.8-liter four-cylinder naturally aspirated unit, an electric motor and a compact battery with a capacity of 1.4 kWh, with prices starting at 28,100 euros.

For fans of increased cross-country ability, an innovative 4x4 hybrid version with 150 horsepower is also provided, which costs from 29,900 euros in the Expression version. Instead of a traditional propeller shaft, this modification relies on an independent electric motor on the rear axle and a two-speed transmission, while the familiar 1.2-liter mild hybrid works at the front.

At the very top of the range are the Journey and Extreme levels, which share the same price category, but are aimed at different tastes - respectively, comfortable long-distance travel or a more rugged, adventurous look with prices reaching 31,900 euros for the highest specifications.