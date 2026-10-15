Alfa Romeo wants to “detoxify” the interior

Big screens and disappearing physical buttons have become an almost mandatory formula for new cars. However, Alfa Romeo wants to take a different direction, as the Italian brand intends to “detoxify” its interior by combining digital functions with physical control buttons.

This was announced by Daniele Chiari, head of product at Alfa Romeo, during the Paris Motor Show. “What we want to do is detoxify our interior. They all have a small screen, a large screen, two cup holders and a flat console. That’s it,” said Chiari. The vision is presented through the Cuorerosso concept model, which Alfa Romeo showed in Paris, and our team told you about it in detail. Although the car will not be mass-produced, according to Chiari, some of its solutions will find their way into future models of the brand.

One of the most distinctive elements in the cabin is the Cannocchiale Vivente instrument cluster. It is inspired by the dual instruments in classic Alfa Romeo models. During normal driving, the two displays are separated, but when necessary, they can physically move towards each other and form a single unit for more focused information.

The center console also differs from the usual tablet-like screen placed on the dashboard. In the Cuorerosso, the Magma Display system is built directly into the surface of the console. When the car is turned off, the display practically merges with the material around it. When turned on, digital information and functions appear on the surface.

Alfa Romeo does not completely eliminate touch control. Instead, it combines it with a rotary controller, a selector for driving modes and physical switches. Thus, the brand is looking for a balance between modern functions and controls that can be used with a sense of pressure and movement. The upcoming Giulietta hatchback is among the likely models that may receive some of the Cuorerosso design solutions. The car is expected to use elements of the concept in both the exterior design and the interior.

Alfa Romeo has not yet confirmed which technologies will be transferred to the production model. It is also unclear whether the movable instrument cluster will be preserved in its original form. It has only been confirmed that the developments from Cuorerosso will not remain only on the exhibition stand and will be used as the basis for future cars of the brand.

Sources: motor1.com, autoblog.com