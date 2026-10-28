Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio becomes a convertible

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio can be transformed from a sports sedan into a two-seater with two doors and a folding soft top. The idea is from the Italian studio Castagna Milano, but for now it only exists as a project and visualizations. In order for the car to be built, the company must find an owner of the Giulia Quadrifoglio who is ready to commission a complete conversion.

The change starts with the architecture of the body. Castagna Milano plans to move the front seats, steering wheel and dashboard 330 mm towards the rear axle. This frees up space for a significantly longer front hood, and the body gets proportions close to those of a classic granturer. The new body will use carbon fiber panels. The rear doors are dropped, and the car gets new front and rear side panels, individual doors and special wheels. The front remains the characteristic triangular Alfa Romeo grille and dark air intakes, while the lights are shaped with elements reminiscent of claws.

The rear is provided with thin LED lights, vertically arranged exhaust tips and a carbon diffuser. The most significant change is the removal of the fixed roof and its replacement with a folding textile roof. According to the presented concept, the lack of rear doors and the use of carbon can reduce the mass to 1420 kg. However, the number refers to the planned car, which has not yet been built. Removing the hardtop may require additional reinforcement of the chassis to limit the twisting of the body, but Castagna Milano has not announced a specific technical solution.

The base remains the 2.9-liter V6 engine with twin turbines from the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. Castagna Milano has a history that begins in 1849, when the company built carriages for wealthy clients. The original workshop closed in 1954, and the brand was revived in the early 21st century. It later created individual versions of models from Fiat, Peugeot and other manufacturers.

If a client is found, the conversion will require significant intervention in the Giulia Quadrifoglio's interior, bodywork and structure. For now, the project remains a visual proposition, not a car that can be ordered from Alfa Romeo or the standard dealer network.