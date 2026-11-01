Honda is preparing a completely redesigned Accord

The legendary Honda Accord family is facing a real rebirth, which promises to fundamentally change the perception of the model on the market. According to the authoritative publication Automotive News, citing internal sources, the long-awaited public debut of the next generation will take place in the second half of 2027. The company's plans point to a bold stylistic turn and expansion of the range with new form factors that will attract a wider range of buyers on a global scale.

The future car will be distinguished by a radically different and significantly more aggressive appearance, combining sporty lines with futuristic accents. The designers of the Japanese brand are considering borrowing stylistic elements from the avant-garde concepts of the electric 0 series or building on the visual philosophy of the impressive prototype presented by the brand in the spring. The interior will also undergo a serious modernization, as the interior will welcome passengers with larger multimedia displays, expanded digital capabilities and significantly higher-quality materials for the upholstery and trim.

In technical terms, engineers are relying on the proven and reliable platform, but at the same time subjecting the hybrid drive systems to deep optimization. The modifications, based on highly efficient 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter gasoline engines, will be redesigned with an emphasis on maximum fuel economy and minimizing harmful emissions, without compromising the dynamic characteristics of the car.

The model line development plan provides for another big surprise for 2029 – the introduction of a specific variant to the range, which stylistically will stand on the border between a traditional station wagon and a tall crossover for all terrain. According to market observers, this will be a spiritual revival of the concept of the Accord Crosstour, which was not commercially accepted in the past from the beginning of the decade, but this time rethought through the prism of modern design trends and technological requirements.