BMW mocked for an ad featuring a “boring” 1990s Toyota

A 1990s Toyota Corolla found itself at the center of a debate over automotive design after BMW described it as “boring” in an Instagram post. The German brand placed an image of a 1991 Corolla next to the front end of the new BMW X5, but users’ reactions did not support the comparison BMW had expected.

The first image shows a car without a badge that looks like a seventh-generation E100 Toyota Corolla. The model was produced between 1991 and 1997 and is shown with halogen headlights, unfinished plastic on the bumper, grille and mirrors. The turn signals in the front bumper have also been digitally removed.

The image of the Toyota was probably generated with artificial intelligence and was likely created as a simplified visual reference to a 1990s car, while the missing badge and turn signals further alter the original design. The second image shows the front end of a BMW X5 G65 with the M Sport package and distinctive openings in the bumper. BMW added the following message to the post: “We don’t just design cars. We give them character. Unmistakably BMW. Created differently. To feel different.”

Instead of agreeing with the assessment of the Corolla, many users defended the Japanese model and criticized BMW’s decision to use it as a negative example. One comment read: “No, it’s not boring, it’s classic.” Others pointed to the unpretentious appearance and durability of older cars.

Some of the reactions were directed at the design of the new BMW itself. Some users even suggested that the post was a form of provocative marketing designed to spark arguments and generate greater activity on social media. There was also support for the German brand among the comments, although some of the positive opinions were aimed more at older BMW models such as the E30 and E39. In response to one compliment directed at the company, BMW said: “We appreciate it, Roy! A lot of work goes into making a BMW feel like a BMW.”