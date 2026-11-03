BYD hypercar crashes heavily during testing (VIDEO)

BYD’s Yangwang U9 Xtreme electric hypercar has crashed during high-speed testing in China. The vehicle left its trajectory on a closed track and hit a safety barrier, with the rear axle being completely torn away from the body in the collision. Video footage and photos from the incident appeared on Chinese social media. The images show serious damage to the front and rear sections of the vehicle. The passenger compartment appears to have remained largely intact, and the test driver managed to get out of the wreckage on his own. There is no immediate information about serious injuries or a battery fire following the impact.

The exact speed and the reason for the loss of control have not yet been announced by BYD. The automaker has not confirmed whether the crash occurred during an attempt to reach a speed of around 500 km/h. The Yangwang U9 Xtreme is the most powerful version of the U9 electric sports car. It is equipped with four electric motors producing a combined 2,977 horsepower, a 1,200-volt electrical architecture and an 80 kWh battery.

The drivetrain allows independent torque control for each wheel. The vehicle also uses a revised version of the DiSus-X suspension, as well as semi-slick tires designed for track use. BYD describes the construction of the standard U9 as a “supercarbon cabin” developed for high torsional rigidity and occupant protection. In September 2025, the Yangwang U9 Xtreme reached 496.22 km/h during testing in Germany. The model was thus presented as the fastest production electric vehicle in the world.

BYD has already confirmed plans for the vehicle to make another attempt in the United Arab Emirates, with the goal of exceeding the 500 km/h mark. The crash occurred just days before the expected test. It is not yet clear whether the damage to the vehicle will lead to a change or postponement of the plans.