Toyota RAV4 Owners Complain About an Unexpected Defect

Owners of the sixth-generation Toyota RAV4 are encountering an unexpected ergonomic issue that detracts from the driving experience. The main complaint concerns the lack of sufficient space for the right leg behind the wheel, as the excessively wide center console presses directly against the driver’s knee. To deal with this unpleasant pressure, some drivers are already resorting to installing cushioning pads on the hard plastic edge.

On automotive forums and platforms such as Reddit, drivers are widely pointing to the same specific area of the interior. Directly below the drive mode selector, at the level of the USB-C ports, the side panel protrudes toward the driver. It is precisely this hard-plastic detail that the leg rests against in certain seating positions, causing serious discomfort on extended trips outside the city.

The ergonomic issue mainly affects taller drivers. The owner of a 2026 Toyota RAV4, who is around 190 centimeters tall, says that despite numerous attempts to adjust the seat, they were still unable to find a comfortable position. Similar complaints have also come from owners of the RAV4 Woodland plug-in hybrid version, who likewise criticize the excessive width of the center console.

At the same time, user reactions remain divided, as shorter drivers say that the design does not bother them at all, while others manage to neutralize the problem with a slight adjustment to the seat’s angle and distance. For affected drivers, the temporary solution involves placing self-adhesive soft cushions on the side wall, which alleviate the pressure at the point of contact between the leg and the plastic elements.