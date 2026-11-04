Saying “Goodbye” to the Range Rover Evoque

The Range Rover Evoque will remain in production until the end of 2027, after which it will be discontinued without a direct successor. This means that the model will receive neither a third generation nor an electric version bearing the same name. The latest information about the future of the compact SUV has been confirmed by Martin Limpert, managing director of the Range Rover brand.

The change will also affect the Range Rover Velar. According to Autocar, the two more affordable models will be dropped from the lineup, leaving Range Rover with three vehicles: the flagship Range Rover, the Range Rover Sport and the new Range Rover GT. This will move the brand away from the mainstream premium segment and see it focus on higher-priced vehicles.

The Range Rover Evoque made its debut in 2011 and quickly became one of Land Rover’s most successful models. Its compact dimensions, distinctive silhouette and lower price compared with the other Range Rovers attracted customers who had not previously considered the brand.

The first generation was offered with three- and five-door body styles, while a roofless version was later added to the lineup. The second generation, introduced in 2019, was available only as a five-door model.

The Range Rover GT will take the place of the smaller SUV models. The new vehicle is expected to be unveiled at the beginning of 2027 and will feature a lower silhouette, geared towards comfort on long journeys. The electric version is expected to start at around €120,000, while a potential hybrid could cost just over €100,000.

This will make the GT significantly more expensive than the current Evoque and will change access to the brand. Customers looking for a more compact and affordable model within JLR will likely be directed towards the Defender Sport. The electric SUV is expected in 2027, with its estimated starting price at around €60,000. It will be positioned under the Defender brand rather than as part of the luxury Range Rover lineup.