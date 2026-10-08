New euro banknotes to be put into circulation after 2030

The new euro banknotes will not enter circulation soon, but it is already clear what the main options for their future appearance are. The European Central Bank is preparing the third series of the common currency, with the final design expected to be chosen around the end of 2026. The release of the banknotes will begin gradually only from the beginning of the 2030s.

At the final stage, 10 proposals were presented, divided into two themes - – “European Culture“ and “Rivers and Birds“. They were developed after a competition in which 1,241 applications from designers from the countries of the European Union initially participated. 25 designers were admitted to the main phase, and an independent jury of 21 experts selected five proposals for each of the two themes.

Cultural figures or natural symbols

The variants dedicated to European culture place on the front of the banknotes personalities related to the history and cultural heritage of the continent. Among them are Maria Callas, Ludwig van Beethoven, Marie Curie, Miguel de Cervantes, Leonardo da Vinci and Bertha von Suttner.

5 euros - Maria Callas and street performers;

10 euros - Ludwig van Beethoven and a festival with a children's choir;

20 euros - Marie Curie and a school or university;

50 euros - Miguel de Cervantes and a library;

€100 – Leonardo da Vinci and a museum or exhibition environment;

€200 – Bertha von Suttner and a town square.

The other theme presents nature through a sequence of landscapes – from a mountain spring to a seaside. Images of birds such as the moorhen, the bee-eater, the white stork, the avocet and the northern gannet are provided. The reverse side includes the buildings of the European institutions, including the European Parliament, the European Commission and the European Central Bank.

Almost 10 million people participated in the selection

The public consultation on the ten proposals was held between 23 July and 21 September 2026. 9.96 million people participated in it. The results will not automatically determine the winner, but will be taken into account together with the assessment of an independent jury and technical analysis.

“This impressive number shows how much interest Europeans have in their future banknotes“, said ECB President Christine Lagarde.

After the final selection, the design will be further developed to become real banknotes. The ECB says the new series will include enhanced security features, better accessibility for people with visual impairments and measures to reduce environmental impact.

Current euro banknotes will not be made invalid when the new series is introduced. They will remain valid and will continue to be used alongside the new series as it is gradually introduced into circulation.