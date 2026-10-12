VW reports 14.3% drop in deliveries

Volkswagen Group reported a 14.3% drop in global deliveries in the third quarter of 2026. The main pressure comes from China, where the German carmaker's deliveries fell by 38.5% year-on-year.

There is also a decline in other key markets. Deliveries in North America shrank by 5.8% to 232,000 vehicles, and in Western Europe they fell by 2.8% to 780,000 vehicles. The data was published by Volkswagen Group and cited by Reuters.

China continues to weigh on results

China is the largest market for Volkswagen Group, but the German company faces strong competition from local manufacturers, especially in electric vehicles. The decline in the third quarter follows a 36.6 percent decline in the second quarter.

“The situation in China remains difficult, as we were unable to avoid a significant decline in the overall market of around 20 percent,“ Marco Schubert, a member of Volkswagen's extended executive committee for sales, said in July.

The company is trying to regain its position with new models developed specifically for the Chinese market. The “In China, for China“ strategy calls for expanding the local product range, including electric vehicles.

Decline deepens over the year

Volkswagen Group deliveries fell by 4 percent in the first quarter to 2.049 million vehicles. In the second quarter, the decline accelerated to 8.6%, and deliveries reached 2.077 million vehicles.

After the first six months, the concern delivered 4.126 million vehicles, which is 6.3% less than in the same period in 2025. Thus, the third quarter shows a further deterioration in the trend.

The full picture of the financial performance of the Volkswagen Group in the nine months is expected on October 29, when the company is to publish its interim report for the period January-September 2026.

Sources: reuters.com, au.marketscreener.com