Elon Musk enters India internet price war

Elon Musk has promised to offer Starlink satellite internet at affordable prices in India, issuing a direct challenge to the telecom empire of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani. The statement comes just days before the planned initial public offering (IPO) of Jio Platforms, which could become the largest in India's history, Reuters reports.

Jio Platforms, owner of India's leading mobile operator Reliance Jio, is aiming for a market valuation of $106 billion. The company is built on a strategy of providing cheap mobile services that allows it to take a leading position in one of the world's largest telecommunications markets. Musk now plans to take a similar approach with SpaceX's Starlink.

“It is clear that if Starlink is too expensive in India, no one will buy it. So SpaceX will have to offer affordable prices,“ Musk wrote on the social network X on Saturday. He did not specify specific tariffs, but stressed that competition would benefit Indian consumers by giving them more choice. According to him, Ambani's profits may decrease, but this will not threaten the existence of his business.

India is among the countries with the cheapest mobile internet in the world, with the average cost of one gigabyte of data at about 8 US cents. This poses a serious challenge to Starlink, whose technology relies on a network of satellites to provide high-speed internet connectivity, including in remote areas.

Musk's statements are part of an escalating public conflict with Mukesh Ambani. The American billionaire accused the Indian government and the owner of Reliance Industries of deliberately delaying the entry of Starlink to protect the dominant position of Jio.

On Friday, Musk even ironically called Ambani “Prime Minister Ambani“, hinting that the businessman exercises excessive influence over the authorities in New Delhi. He publicly asked him if he would allow Starlink to compete in the Indian market.

The Indian government rejected accusations of bias and stressed that the licensing procedure is the same for all operators. Three companies, including Starlink and Jio's satellite division, are awaiting final approval from security services before they can begin commercial operations.

Reliance did not respond to Reuters requests for comment on Musk's accusations. The conflict flares up at a particularly important time for the Indian telecommunications sector. The upcoming IPO of Jio Platforms and the entry of new satellite internet providers could significantly change the competitive landscape in a market that has over one billion internet users.