Why Bulgaria is important for the European transport network

When talking about the development of transport infrastructure, attention is often focused on individual roads, railways or ports. In fact, these investments are part of a much larger system - the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), which connects Member States and facilitates the movement of people and goods within the European Union.

Due to its geographical location, Bulgaria is a natural link between Europe, the Balkans and the Black Sea region. That is why the country participates in the development of several major European transport corridors, and investments in transport infrastructure are important for both national and European connectivity.

Through the “Transport Connectivity“ 2021-2027, projects for the modernization of the railway infrastructure, development of the road network, ports and intermodal transport are being implemented. Some of them have been identified by the European Commission as operations of strategic importance, as they contribute to the construction of the main European transport network.

Improving transport infrastructure means better travel conditions, more efficient freight transport and better connectivity between regions. This is one of the prerequisites for the development of the economy, logistics and international exchange.

Therefore, investments under the “Transport Connectivity“ Program are considered not only as national infrastructure projects, but as Bulgaria's contribution to the development of the common European transport system.