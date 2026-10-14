NRA seals restaurant in Sofia after 11 violations

The NRA sealed a Sofia restaurant overnight, in which inspectors found 11 violations. The inspection was carried out by the General Directorate of "Fiscal Control" and began with a control purchase from a mystery customer. After paying the bill, he did not receive a fiscal receipt. When he requested a receipt, he was given an imitation printed from a non-fiscal printer, the NRA announced.

After the inspectors identified themselves, they began an inventory and inspection of the fiscal devices, the cash register, and the employees' employment contracts. Due to the staff's refusal to cooperate with the inspectors, police officers from the First Regional Department of the Ministry of Interior were called to the site.

Unreported sales and discrepancy at the cash register

Among the violations found was a difference between the cash on hand at the cash register and the amount marked on the fiscal device. Non-fiscal receipts were also found in the premises, and the amounts on them, as well as the value of the control purchase, were not reflected on the cash register.

The inspectors also found that the restaurant lacked a cob with cash receipts, as required by Regulation H-18. When checking the employment contracts, it became clear that only one of the employees had a contract with the company that owns the establishment. The rest were hired by another company.

Suspicions of remote access to the software

The restaurant was sealed overnight due to suspicions of manipulation of the software product and remote access to the computer in the establishment. The measure was taken to secure the information from the sales management software and to ensure the smooth implementation of the inventory and subsequent control actions.

Sources: bntnews.bg