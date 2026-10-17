Pakistan braces for winter due to expensive energy

Pakistan has so far managed to avoid fuel shortages despite a sharp rise in energy prices due to the war with Iran, but ongoing attacks on energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states pose a serious risk to the economy, the country's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said in an interview on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Bangkok. trtworld.com

According to him, Pakistan has already secured sufficient energy supplies until the end of November and is currently planning supplies during the winter months, when household consumption traditionally increases.

“Pakistan has coped well with the initial impact“, said Aurangzeb. “We had no shortages, no queues at gas stations and no public order problems, as we sometimes see in some countries.“

The finance minister indicated that unless there was an “absolutely urgent need“, the government would not buy liquefied natural gas on the spot market. Such supplies are usually significantly more expensive than the quantities agreed in advance.

Energy prices have risen sharply since the start of the US-Israeli war against Iran in February and the subsequent retaliatory actions by Tehran. Additional risks are created by the escalation in Yemen and the Houthi attacks on infrastructure sites in Saudi Arabia, including energy facilities and airports.