Vegetable production in our country is below the world level

Vegetable production per capita in Bulgaria is already 20-30% below the world average. The data was presented by Prof. Bozhidar Ivanov during a roundtable on the competitiveness of agriculture, organized by the Bulgarian Farmers' Union.

According to the presented analyses, vegetable production has reached such low levels that the possibilities for a new decline are limited. “The levels we have reached in vegetable production can hardly fall any further, the potential for a decrease is not that great”, said Prof. Ivanov.

Milk is already around the world average

Milk production in Bulgaria has been declining steadily since 2007. The country, which was previously among the leaders in per capita production, has already reached the world average. Dairy production is expected to remain around current levels in the coming years.

Meat production also remains below the world average, although per capita production has increased compared to levels from about 20 years ago.

Grain accounts for three-quarters of production

Against the backdrop of problems in vegetable production and livestock production, the grain sector remains above the world average. Of the approximately 4 billion euros in annual agricultural production, about 3 billion euros are from grain, said Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ognyan Boyukliev.

According to him, a large part of the grain is exported instead of being used for animal feed and the production of foods with higher added value. At the same time, a significant part of the milk used for cheese production in Bulgaria is imported.

Low productivity and labor shortage

Destroyed irrigation systems and labor shortage are among the main obstacles to agriculture. Before 1989, over 1 million people worked in the sector, while now about 55 thousand are employed.

Agricultural production in Bulgaria reaches 66 euros per decare of arable land. For comparison, in the Netherlands the indicator exceeds 1,600 euros per decare. According to Prof. Ivanov, the difference is related to the wider use of technology and innovation.

The data presented at the forum also show a stronger increase in food prices in Bulgaria. For the period 2020-2025, food inflation in the European Union is 27%, while in Bulgaria it reaches 45%.

Sources: dnes.bg, images.trud.bg, bgonair.bg