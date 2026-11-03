UAE Bet on Artificial Intelligence and New Oil Pipelines

The United Arab Emirates are stepping up efforts to develop energy infrastructure and reduce dependence on vulnerable maritime transport routes. New technologies, including artificial intelligence, automation and digital production management, play an important role in this process.

Abu Dhabi-based Al Gharbia Pipe Company (AGPC), which specializes in manufacturing steel pipes for oil and gas pipelines, announced that it is implementing technological solutions to improve the quality, safety and reliability of supplies. The information was published by Zawya.

The initiative comes amid ongoing risks to shipping in the Middle East. Disruptions along key maritime routes have shown how heavily international trade in energy commodities depends on a limited number of transport corridors.

Alternative Routes for Oil Exports

AGPC said it had supplied approximately 360 kilometers of steel pipes, with a total weight of 220,000 tons, for a major oil pipeline project designed to provide an alternative route for oil exports from the UAE.

According to the company, such infrastructure increases the flexibility of energy supplies and allows producers to reduce their dependence on maritime routes exposed to geopolitical risks.

The Strait of Hormuz is of particular importance, as a significant share of global trade in oil and liquefied natural gas traditionally passes through it.

To reduce the risk of supply disruptions, AGPC uses the capabilities of several ports – Khalifa and Jebel Ali in the Persian Gulf and Fujairah on the Gulf of Oman.

This logistics structure allows the company to redirect imports of steel plates and exports of finished pipes when individual transport routes are disrupted.

Artificial Intelligence Monitors Quality and Safety

At its production facilities, AGPC uses artificial intelligence systems for quality control and safety monitoring.

The technologies are designed to detect potential defects in steel pipes, help prevent workplace accidents and improve the traceability of production processes.

Combined with automated production lines and digital management systems, they enable more precise control over products intended for strategic energy projects.

“Resilient supply chains are essential for regional and global economies to mitigate the consequences of disruptions along key trade routes,” said AGPC Chief Executive Officer Noritsugu Mifune.

He said the company’s modern manufacturing and logistics capabilities support the construction of strategic pipeline networks that enhance the security of energy supplies.

Preparing for Hydrogen Transport

In addition to traditional oil and gas projects, AGPC is developing capabilities to manufacture pipes intended for hydrogen transport.

The company said these products comply with the ASME B31.12 standard, which sets the technical requirements for pipelines and facilities used to transport hydrogen.

This is important because hydrogen can cause embrittlement in certain metals and increase the risk of crack formation.

The development of suitable infrastructure is part of efforts to gradually introduce low-carbon energy technologies.