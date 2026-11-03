Dubai Brings Together 2,500 Companies to Shape the Future of Food

Dubai will become a global hub for the food industry from November 3 to 5, 2026, when more than 2,500 exhibitors from 79 countries gather at the Dubai World Trade Centre to present the latest technologies for food production, processing and distribution.

Four international exhibitions – Gulfood Manufacturing, GulfHost, ISM Middle East and Private Label Middle East – bring together manufacturers, equipment suppliers, technology companies and investors. The events occupy 21 exhibition halls and focus on food security, supply chain resilience and the modernization of production, Asia Food Journal reports.

The forums are being held at a time when geopolitical tensions, changes in international trade and rising production costs are forcing food companies to rethink how they organize their production and supply operations.

UAE Aims to Increase Food Industry Contribution by 33%

The United Arab Emirates aims to increase the food sector's contribution to gross domestic product from AED 30 billion to AED 40 billion by 2028. This represents a planned increase of approximately 33%.

The strategy calls for expanding local production, attracting investment and implementing advanced technologies to reduce dependence on imports and enhance food supply security.

Argentina, the Philippines, Mauritania, San Marino and Slovakia are participating in the exhibitions for the first time.

The international companies represented include Cargill, ADM, GEA, Givaudan, Krones, Tetra Pak, MULTIVAC and Symrise. Representatives of Nestlé, PepsiCo, Ferrero, Mars, Microsoft and other major companies are taking part in the accompanying FoodTech Summit.

Machines Produce More Than 100,000 Bottles per Hour

One of the main themes of Gulfood Manufacturing 2026 is the use of technology to increase productivity and reduce costs.

German company Krones is presenting the integrated ErgoBloc L system, which can process up to 104,000 plastic bottles per hour.

GEA is showcasing energy-efficient solutions for industrial cooling, while Thompson Meat Machinery is presenting a meat-processing technology that uses nitrogen for precise temperature control.

Packaging is also receiving significant attention. SIG is presenting Terra Alu-free + Full Barrier cartons, which protect products without using an aluminum layer. According to the manufacturer, the technology can reduce the packaging's carbon footprint by up to 25%.

In the confectionery sector, Bunge is presenting its CBT Gold technology, which enables chocolate production without the traditional tempering process. The company says the solution can deliver cost savings of up to 70% under certain production conditions.

Artificial Intelligence Enters Food Factories

Artificial intelligence, robotics and automated production lines are among the main topics at the FoodTech Summit.

Participants are discussing how digital technologies can improve raw material management, limit production losses and make deliveries more predictable.

Special attention is being paid to so-called smart factories, where automated systems monitor production processes and support resource management.

Participants in the discussions include former Unilever Chief Executive Officer Paul Polman, sustainability expert John Elkington and robotics and artificial intelligence specialist Ken Goldberg.

The central question is who will finance the next generation of production facilities and how countries can build their own food production capacity.

The Global Food Production Model Is Changing

The parallel exhibitions also cover other important segments of the food industry.

GulfHost focuses on professional kitchen equipment and the restaurant sector, ISM Middle East showcases innovations in chocolate and confectionery, while Private Label Middle East focuses on the production of private-label goods.

According to the organizers, countries and companies that can produce efficiently, close to end markets and with less dependence on vulnerable international transport routes will enjoy an increasingly significant competitive advantage.

The trend is particularly important for the food industry, where supply disruptions, high energy costs and shortages of raw materials can quickly affect end prices.

The events in Dubai show that the future of the sector will increasingly be shaped by combining local production, automation, sustainable packaging and diversified supply chains.