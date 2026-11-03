Chinese Coffins in the EU: €80 versus €260

European coffin manufacturers are preparing an official anti-dumping complaint against imports from China. The industry claims that producing a coffin in Italy costs around €260, while a comparable product made in China costs approximately €80. Chinese products are sold on the European market for roughly €100–110.

Representatives of the manufacturers have spoken with European Commission officials, including those from its trade department, Politico reported. However, no official anti-dumping investigation has been launched so far. For measures to be taken, the European industry must prove that Chinese products are being sold below their normal value, that local manufacturers are suffering material injury, and that there is a direct link between the two circumstances.

The number of manufacturers has fallen from 120 to 90

According to consultant Folco Ciulli, who is coordinating preparations for the complaint, the number of coffin manufacturers in Europe has fallen from around 120 to approximately 90 over five years. This means that roughly one-quarter of the companies have ceased operations.

“Smaller companies were unable to withstand competition from non-European importers,” Ciulli said.

According to him, the remaining companies have taken over only half of the production previously carried out by the businesses that closed. Manufacturers cite lower labour and timber costs in China, alleged state subsidies and tax breaks related to exports as reasons for the price difference.

Imports reach €28 million

The value of imports of wooden coffins from China into the European Union rose from €16 million in 2022 to €28 million in 2025. The data was derived from customs codes cited in reports by Italian media.

The issue was also raised in a written question to European Commissioner for Trade Maroš Šefčovič by MEPs from the Brothers of Italy party. It states that Chinese manufacturers can offer coffins at significantly lower prices because of labour and raw-material costs. The question also contains claims that paints banned in the EU are being used, but these have not been confirmed through a European investigation.

Discrepancy in Italian data is being examined

Italian mathematician Emiliano Inguscio, hired by the industry to analyse production and trade data, has identified an unexplained discrepancy equivalent to around 30,000 coffins per year. The difference was calculated by comparing domestic production, imports, exports and estimated consumption.

Manufacturers are investigating the possibility that some Chinese coffins arrive in Europe disassembled. They could be declared as wooden components and then assembled and sold as finished funeral products. The industry calls this an “IKEA-style loophole,” but for now this remains a suspicion rather than a proven violation of customs rules.

The European Commission says there are more than 200 measures currently in force to protect against unfairly traded imports, but it has not confirmed the specific meetings with the manufacturers. The next step is for the industry to submit an official complaint and provide evidence of prices, costs and the damage incurred.