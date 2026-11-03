Mercedes-Benz sells its European charging network

Mercedes-Benz is selling its European fast-charging network to French operator Electra. The deal covers 47 charging parks with a total of 374 charging points, 31 of them in Germany and six in Austria. The deal value has not been disclosed.

The partnership takes effect on 1 November 2026. Through it, Mercedes-Benz customers will gain access to Electra’s network, which includes more than 800 stations with over 5,000 charging points in 10 European countries. The data was confirmed by Electra and by German electric mobility publication electrive.

What is changing for customers

The charging parks will be integrated into Electra’s network, but the existing locations will continue to serve electric vehicle drivers. The stations can be found through the vehicle or the Mercedes-Benz app via the MB.CHARGE Public service.

Customers will be able to use preferential rates, while compatible charging points will also offer the option of advance reservations. Electra says that at selected locations it offers charging power of up to 600 kilowatts.

Change in strategy

“Mercedes-Benz continuously reviews its charging network in individual markets in order to offer customers the best possible charging solutions and direct its resources where they create the greatest added value,” a spokesperson for the automaker told DPA.

The sale marks a change from Mercedes-Benz’s original plan to build its own global fast-charging network. At the beginning of 2023, the company announced plans to have more than 10,000 charging points at 2,000 locations in North America, China and Europe by the end of the decade.

According to electrive, the decision to sell the European network was made by the management of Mercedes-Benz Group in July 2026, and the contract was signed on 3 August. The publication says that in the company’s latest quarterly report, the network’s assets were valued at €99 million, including €73 million in fixed assets and €21 million in liabilities. This valuation does not represent a disclosed purchase price.

For Electra, the acquisition expands its presence in Germany. Following the integration of the parks, the operator’s network in the country will grow from 50 to 81 stations. The company plans to invest €200 million in Germany in 2027.