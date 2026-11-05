Nigeria and France expand energy partnership

Nigeria and France plan to deepen their economic cooperation in the energy sector through new investments, technology transfer and the development of local industry. The main focus is on the extraction and processing of natural gas, the modernisation of infrastructure and the reduction of carbon emissions, BusinessDay reports.

Partnership opportunities were discussed during an energy forum in Lagos organised by the Franco-Nigerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry as part of French Week 2026. Representatives of business, government institutions and diplomatic circles stressed that attracting foreign capital must be accompanied by the development of local production facilities, the training of specialists and the creation of jobs.

TotalEnergies Nigeria Managing Director Mathieu Bouyer said that the country offers significant opportunities for long-term investment. The French energy company has been present on the Nigerian market for 70 years and continues to expand its cooperation with local businesses and suppliers.

More than 100 French companies operate in Nigeria, including in the energy, infrastructure, logistics and technology sectors. Bilateral trade reached approximately USD 4.7 billion in 2025, which, according to forum participants, demonstrates the potential for further expansion of economic relations.

Priorities include the construction of gas transmission infrastructure, more efficient use of natural gas and limiting its flaring during oil production. According to TotalEnergies, capturing and utilising this gas could simultaneously reduce emissions and provide additional feedstock for power generation, industry and exports.

Nigeria has proven natural gas reserves of approximately 215 trillion cubic feet, while broader estimates of its resource potential reach 600 trillion cubic feet. The government views gas as a key resource for industrialisation, electricity generation and increasing export revenues.

An important element of French involvement is the USD 550 million Ubeta gas project, being developed by TotalEnergies jointly with Nigeria's state-owned oil company NNPC Limited. The first deliveries are expected in 2027, with part of the gas to be directed to NLNG's expanded capacity.

Forum participants stressed that investment prospects also depend on a predictable regulatory environment, improved electricity supply and the development of transport infrastructure. Nearly 100 million Nigerians still lack access to reliable electricity, limiting economic activity and the competitiveness of local businesses.

The expansion of cooperation between Nigeria and France is aimed not only at increasing the production and export of energy commodities, but also at creating a more developed local industry capable of generating additional economic value.