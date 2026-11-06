Kazakhstan extends ban on gasoline and diesel fuel exports to all countries again

The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan has approved an order extending the ban on the export of petroleum products, including gasoline and diesel fuel, to all countries for six months. The document was published in the republic’s online database of regulations.

The order will be in force from November 22, 2026, to May 22, 2027. Exports are banned by all means of transport, “except for exports in fuel tanks specified by the vehicle manufacturer, no more than once a day,” the document says.

The ban also does not apply to the export of jet fuel for scientific research and laboratory tests, provided that the relevant agreements with the foreign company are in place. Supplies as part of humanitarian aid approved by the government of Kazakhstan are also not prohibited.

The ban on fuel exports from the republic has been in force for several years and is regularly extended. The authorities cited the need to meet demand on the domestic market, as well as the difference in retail fuel prices in Kazakhstan and neighboring countries. Due to the lower fuel prices in the republic, there have been cases of smuggling.