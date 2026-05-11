Yotova from Byala Cherkva: The April Epic marks some of the most glorious times in Bulgarian history with grandeur and t

The April Epic marks some of the most glorious times in Bulgarian history with grandeur and tragedy, it marks those historical moments in which martyrdom, death, betrayal, but also the great and boundless love for Bulgaria, for having our own state, for having a homeland equal to all others in Europe, this homeland that Vasil Levski also spoke about, said President Iliana Yotova during her visit to the city.

Byala Cherkva occupies an exceptional and inimitable place in Bulgarian history. Tonight we celebrate three great anniversaries, the most sacred - 150 years since the outbreak of the Bulgarian Revolution in the spring of 1876 - the April Uprising, 50 years of the city of Byala Cherkva and 50 years of its natural memory - the creation of the Historical Museum, pointed out the head of state. She added that the last 50 years are only the modern steps of this long and glorious history of the city. Time remembers how Byala Cherkva is a hotbed of enlightenment, a fortress of memory and how it preserves Bulgarian traditions for generations to come, added Yotova.

Not only two churches were built, because before the revolution, the revolution had taken place in the souls of people with faith, Orthodoxy, with spirit, the first community centers appeared in Byala Cherkva, the first schools, and one of the most brilliant Bulgarian revolutionaries, teacher Bacho Kiro, began to throw out the ideas of the revolution for the first time and the harvest was not late, because the Bloody Letter came here too, and here too the flag of freedom with the embroidered golden lion fluttered. It was here that 100 heroes came out, tense and beautiful, some of whom never returned, but gave their lives for freedom. Do we realize today the power of this feat – It is difficult to imagine that fervor, what was going on in their souls, we only know that freedom and the Fatherland were before them, the president said.

A tribute to the memory of the April martyrs and heroes, long live the Fatherland, concluded Iliana Yotova.

With the feat of Bacho Kiro and 101 Chetniks, Byala Cherkva forever writes its name in the history of Bulgaria, said the mayor of the city, Georgi Terziev, in his speech. “150 years separate us from that bloody April, which taught us how to die for freedom“, he added and recalled the fateful night of May 10-11, 1876, when the Chetniks, led by Bacho Kiro, left their homes to join the fight for national liberation. The mayor emphasized that from 150 Bulgarian houses in Byala Cherkva came the bravest sons of the city, who participated in the heroic nine-day battles in the Dryanovo Monastery. Seventy-five of them died, and a month later Bacho Kiro was hanged in Tarnovo. “101 rebels, led by Bacho Kiro, raised the banner of the uprising and entered the eternity of historical immortality“, said Terziev. In his words, today the grateful descendants bow before the sacrifice of the heroes, who proved that patriotism is a choice of honor.

In his greeting, the mayor of the Pavlikeni municipality, Eng. Emanuil Manolov, said that May 10 is a day of memory and gratitude, in which Byala Cherkva speaks with the voice of its history. “150 years ago, men left here who clearly knew what awaited them. They could have stayed away, but instead they chose self-sacrifice in the name of freedom," said Manolov. He emphasized that Bacho Kiro ignited the spark of national self-awareness through his educational activities, because he believed that freedom is born first in the mind of man. According to him, 101 people from Byala Cherkva left after him, many of whom did not return, and their sacrifice turned Byala Cherkva into a spiritual symbol of the national liberation struggles. Manolov noted that this year the city is also celebrating 50 years since it was declared a city. "We are talking about much more than an administrative status - we are talking about a city with its own memory, character and contribution to the fate of Bulgaria," he said. The mayor emphasized that today the duty to the fatherland is to preserve statehood, unity and historical memory.

Veliko Tarnovo Metropolitan Grigoriy recalled facts from the history of Byala Cherkva, Bacho Kiro and his associates, spoke about the restoration of the Bulgarian Patriarchate.

The head of state and supreme commander-in-chief accepted the honorary rank of the National Military University “Vasil Levski“, after which a solemn torch-inspection was held. On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the declaration of Byala Cherkva as a city and 150 years of the April Uprising, the President's Honorary Badge was presented.

The event was part of the celebrations of the anniversary of the April Uprising, which are being held under the patronage of the president. Among the official guests were also the MP from the "Vazrazhdane" party, the head of the "Vasil Levski" National Military University in Veliko Tarnovo, Brigadier General Stancho Kaikov, representatives of municipal councils, mayors and deputy mayors of municipalities, public figures, heads of state and regional structures, directors of schools and kindergartens.

The program for marking the two anniversaries began on May 8 with the annual "Bacho Kiro" track and field cross-country race. It continued with the opening of two exhibitions at the Historical Museum in Byala Cherkva - "April Uprising in the First Turnovo Revolutionary District" of the Regional History Museum in Lovech and “50 years of Byala Church – city and 50 years of the History Museum“.

On the “11 May“ square in Byala Church there was a concert program, performances by the fanfare orchestra of the “Bacho Kiro“ Secondary School in Pavlikeni and a ritual of raising the city flag. In the church “St. Dimitar“ a vespers service was held with a memorial service for the fallen rebels.

One of the highlights of the program was the reenactment of the events of 1876, followed by a torchlight procession from the city center to the Chernichaka area, with the participation of the „Tradition“ club.

A musical program was presented by the folk singer Svilen Todorinski and the „Phoenix“ Folk Choir and Dance Club at the „Zaedno – 2025“ Community Center in Pavlikeni.

Today, the events continue with a concert program by the students of the „Bacho Kiro“ Primary School and the „Bacho Kiro - 1869“ Community Center on the occasion of the 191st anniversary of the founding of the school in Byala Cherkva.