The situation in Apriltsi is normalizing, the postponed celebrations will probably be on May 30

The situation in Apriltsi is normalizing, the mayor of the municipality, Eng. Tihomir Kukenski, told BTA. According to him, the Vidima and Ostreshka rivers have already returned to their beds.

"On Sunday, heavy equipment is not working in the field, and people are cleaning up by hand. Starting tomorrow, however, the equipment will be included again where necessary", the mayor specified.

A commission from the municipality will begin touring the affected houses and describing the damage on Monday.

The elderly woman, who was rescued from a flooded home, has already been accommodated with relatives in Sofia. The tourists from the “Pleven“ hut have also returned home, Kukenski added.

According to him, monitoring of the critical points around the bridge facilities in the municipality continues.

There is a high probability that the canceled celebrations on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the April Uprising will take place on May 30, the mayor also said.

A partial state of emergency was declared in the Stara Planina municipality yesterday, after 86 liters/square meter of rain fell there within 24 hours. The Ostreshka and Vidima rivers overflowed their banks during the night.

A pedestrian bridge was destroyed, a number of houses and farm properties were flooded, and it was necessary to clear a fallen mass of earth, preventing access to the “Pleven” hut.