The court will consider the measures for the detainees for the serious accident on "Chelopeshko Shose"

The Sofia City Court is expected to consider the measures for the detention of the two drivers who caused the serious bus accident on "Chelopeshko Shose". Two charges have been brought against them - for causing death with possible intent and for road hooliganism.

In the serious traffic accident, four people died and 17 were injured.

During the investigation, it became clear that there was a race between the two cars involved in the accident. They were moving at over 150 km/h.

The drivers have licenses issued in the Czech Republic, where basic education is not required to obtain a driver's license. They have been driving for about a year, but they already have traffic violations registered. Their financial situation will also be checked, because they have low incomes, but demonstrate a luxurious lifestyle. There is also evidence that they gravitate towards the group of "Kalashniks" from Botunec, who are involved in pimping.

8 people remain for treatment in several metropolitan hospitals after the serious bus crash in Sofia.



Two of those admitted to the "St. Anne" hospital will undergo surgery today to stabilize their condition. There are three more injured people at the Military Medical Academy, two of whom remain in intensive care. Their lives are not in danger. Three more injured people are also out of danger.