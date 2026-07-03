Woman gassed in fire in Varna

An elderly woman has been hospitalized with gassing after a fire in a housing cooperative in Varna, the Bulgarian National Radio reported.

The incident occurred in an apartment located on the sixth floor of a residential building near the bus station (block 54 on “Vladislav Varnenchik“ Blvd.). Two fire brigade teams and an ambulance team were immediately sent to the scene.

The injured woman inhaled smoke and was taken to a hospital for examination and treatment. No other citizens were injured in the incident.

As a result of the fire, the area around the cooperative remained heavily smoky for some time. Thanks to the quick intervention of the firefighters, the fire has now been completely extinguished. The causes of the flames in the apartment are under investigation.