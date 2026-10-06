Yotova had no information about the fight in the prison hospital

The incident with the fight in the hospital at the Sofia Prison, in which the pardoned drug trafficker Ognyan Atanasov also participated, is not reflected in his file. The motive - he was a victim of aggression. This is the reason why the Vice President at that time, Iliana Yotova, signed the decree for his pardon, due to "poor health" . The information is from the Ministry of Justice, provided in response to the Mediapool website.

Video footage from the security camera in the prison hospital was distributed in the public domain, showing Atanasov participating in a fight. The archive is from November 16, 2022 - two weeks before Yotova issued the decree for his pardon. The decision was made after a medical commission reported that he was in extremely poor health, which did not allow him to serve his sentence.