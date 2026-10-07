Milen Keremedchiev: We expect new attacks in the Black Sea

Attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea are expected to continue and become more frequent. This was stated by former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Milen Keremedchiev after the attack on two vessels in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone.

“Such threats and such incidents will be almost everyday life in the coming months“, Keremedchiev told bTV Radio. He called for the creation of a permanent headquarters to coordinate the actions of the military, rescue services, security services and intelligence.

The origin of the drones has not yet been established

The attack took place about 70 nautical miles east of Byala. One merchant ship sank, and a fire broke out on board the second. All 18 sailors from the second vessel were rescued and taken to Varna. At this time, it has not been officially established whose drones were used in the attack.

According to BNT, the ships were hit at around 3:00 a.m. while they were in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone. Prime Minister Rumen Radev said that sea and air drones were used, but did not name the perpetrator.

Keremedchiev stressed that the incident occurred outside the country's territorial waters. They extend 12 nautical miles, or approximately 22 kilometers from the coast, while the exclusive economic zone can reach up to 200 nautical miles.

Warning of risk to shipping

According to Keremedchiev, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov have stated that strikes on Ukrainian targets in the Black Sea will continue. According to him, this means that the risk to civilian shipping cannot be expected to decrease.

However, the claim of Russian responsibility for the specific attack has not been confirmed by the Bulgarian authorities. Keremedchiev's position represents an expert assessment, not an officially established fact.

Captain Dimitar Dimitrov of the European Confederation of Sea Captains' Associations said that the Black Sea is now considered a zone of military risk. This could lead to higher insurance and freight costs, and hence an increase in the cost of imported and exported goods.

After the incident, the Prime Minister described the attack as unacceptable and a gross violation of international law. President Iliyana Yotova convened a meeting of the National Security Advisory Council. Seawater samples were taken in the areas of Cape Kaliakra, Byala and Sozopol to check for possible pollution.

Sources: btvradio.bg, bntnews.bg, nova.bg