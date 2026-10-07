Georg Georgiev: The note to Russia is the absolute minimum

The summoning of the Russian ambassador and the delivery of a protest note are the “absolute minimum” as a reaction from Bulgaria after the attack on two merchant ships in the Black Sea. This was stated by former Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev to Euronews Bulgaria.

The incident took place on October 6 in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone, about 70 nautical miles east of Byala. According to Bulgarian authorities, the two ships were attacked at around 3:00 a.m. by air and sea drones. One vessel sank, and a fire broke out on the second. A rescue operation was carried out, during which the crew of the damaged ship was evacuated.

At the moment, Bulgarian authorities have not confirmed who is behind the attack. Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said the origin of the drones could be determined through discovered debris or if one of the parties takes responsibility. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has blamed Russia, but this claim has not been confirmed by Sofia.

“The problem is that we learn it from the Ukrainians“, said Georgiev, referring to Zelensky's claim of a combined Russian attack. According to him, Bulgarian institutions are too cautious in naming the perpetrator.

Call for consultations in NATO

Georg Georgiev said that Bulgaria should also use the mechanisms for consultations in NATO. According to him, the incident is serious enough to be discussed with the country's partners and allies.

“It is absolutely unreasonable to claim that an incident involving a sunken ship and possible fatalities is not serious enough for Bulgaria not to consult its partners and allies“, said Georgiev.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev described the attack on the two merchant ships as absolutely unacceptable and a gross violation of international law. Bulgarian institutions continue to clarify the circumstances surrounding the attack, including the origin of the drones used.

Sources: 24plovdiv.bg, bta.bg, apnews.com,Euronews Bulgaria