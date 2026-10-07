Rumen Radev: The National Security Council should not become a stage for election demagoguery

Higher salaries for young doctors in the 2027 budget, ongoing checks against the draining of the National Health Insurance Fund and the purchase of five more anti-aircraft missile complexes were announced by Prime Minister Rumen Radev at the regular government meeting. He thanked the participants in the rescue operation after the attack on merchant ships in the Black Sea and called on the National Council of Doctors convened today not to become a scene for pre-election demagoguery.

The Prime Minister assured that, along with the increase in salaries, the cabinet is working for the faster professional realization of young doctors in Bulgaria.

In the context of control over healthcare spending, Radev congratulated the employees of the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Interior, the Prosecutor's Office and the National Agency for Health and Safety for the action in Plovdiv, which revealed abuses of clinical pathways, clinical trials, expensive medicines and hospital fees.

He stressed that there has long been talk of draining the National Health Insurance Fund, and the government's task is to uncover and prevent such practices. Cross-checks will continue throughout the country. According to him, the Public Procurement Law is also ready, which should contribute to limiting abuses.

On the occasion of yesterday's drone attack against two merchant ships in the Black Sea, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude to all who provided assistance to the distressed sailors. He thanked the professional actions of the crew of the Bulgarian ship, the rescue teams, the Air Force and Navy, the “Border Police“, the Maritime Rescue Center and the doctors in Varna.

“We have proven once again that for us human life is a supreme value and Bulgaria has emergency search and rescue capabilities in our exclusive economic zone, in accordance with international conventions“, Radev pointed out.

The incident is the reason for President Iliana Yotova to convene the National Security Advisory Council today. In this regard, the Prime Minister made an appeal:

„The National Security Council should not become a stage for pre-election demagoguery, cool-headedness is necessary“.

On the topic of defense, Radev announced that he expects a contract for additional anti-aircraft missile systems within weeks.

„Today we are adopting a project for investment expenditure for the purchase of 5 more anti-aircraft missile systems and I expect to have a contract within weeks“, he said.