The Parliamentary Budget and Finance Committee is holding an extraordinary session to consider at first reading the draft budgets for 2027. The agenda includes the state’s financial framework, the budget of state social security and the budget of the National Health Insurance Fund.

The session began with a discussion of the draft NHIF budget. The sponsors describe the parameters set out in it as a stable foundation for the functioning of the healthcare insurance system.

Dispute over the Pay of Medical Professionals

During the debate, “We Continue the Change” leader Assen Vassilev asked Health Minister Katya Ivkova whether a mechanism had been developed for the adequate remuneration of nurses, midwives, young doctors and doctors with and without a specialty.

“The answer to your question will be given under item 3 of today’s meeting of the committee on budget,” Ivkova said.

Vassilev insisted on receiving an immediate answer, as the committee was considering the NHIF budget at that moment. Committee chairman Konstantin Prodanov explained that the questions to the minister would be collected and considered later.

“Fine, I will sit and wait for an answer, after which I will continue with my statement,” Vassilev said. After he repeated his demand, Prodanov told him: “In that case, I am taking the floor away from you.”

The chairman of the Budget Committee accused the MP of sabotage and of violating the constructive spirit of the discussion. Vassilev rejected the accusation and said he expected to find out where the funds for young doctors and nurses had been allocated.

Parameters of the Draft Budget

According to the parameters presented, the 2027 draft budget envisages revenues and expenditures of more than 50 billion euros. The projected deficit is 3.5%, while the new state debt could reach 8.6 billion euros.

The financial framework was prepared based on expected inflation of 4% and projected economic growth of 2.5%. The minimum wage is expected to rise to 660 euros. Pensions are to be increased under the Swiss rule as of July 1.

After discussing the NHIF budget, the committee is also expected to consider the drafts for the state budget and state social security.