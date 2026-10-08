Weather today, forecast for Thursday, October 8: Remains sunny and warm

Sunny and warm weather will prevail in Bulgaria on Thursday, October 8. There will be temporary breaks in the high cloudiness, and the wind will be weak, from the south-southwest.

„On Thursday, October 8, it will be sunny with broken high cloudiness“, reports the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. According to the forecast, minimum temperatures will be between 0° and 1° in separate parts of the high western fields and valleys, up to 12°-14° along the Black Sea coast. In calm weather, frost is possible in places in the western part of the country.

Daytime temperatures will rise further and will be between 25° and 30°. In Sofia, around 6° are expected in the morning and up to 26° during the day. The Meteo Balkans forecast also predicts maximum temperatures up to 30°, indicating around 4° in the capital at the beginning of the day and around 26° in the afternoon.

Sunny weather also in the mountains

In the mountains it will be mostly sunny, with scattered high clouds. In the higher parts a moderate wind will blow from the west-southwest. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 19°, and at 2000 meters - around 12°.

Sunny weather will also prevail along the Black Sea coast. Maximum temperatures will be between 21° and 23°, the sea water temperature will be 19°-20°, and the waves will be 2-3 points. Significant precipitation in the country is not expected.

Sources: bgnes.bg, meteobalkans.com