Bulgaria and 5 more countries want to change eco rules

Bulgaria and five more countries from the European Union will sign a joint declaration to the European Commission in Sofia on changing the regulations related to environmental requirements for fuels. The document will be adopted at a conference organized by the Bulgarian Oil and Gas Association.

The initiative is being attended by oil organizations from Bulgaria, Romania, Greece, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. They will ask the European Commission to review some of the directives and green policies of the European Union.

The industry expects a price increase of up to 20 euro cents

The reason for the common position is the warning that environmental requirements could lead to an increase in fuel prices by between 15 and 20 euro cents per liter. Some of the rules are due to come into effect in 2027, while others are scheduled for 2028.

According to Bulgarian National Television, the oil sector is pushing for changes to the regulations to avoid the expected price hike. This would affect consumers and businesses that use gasoline and diesel.

The signing of the declaration is the next step in the six countries' joint action against the implementation of the rules in their current form. After the document is presented, the European Commission must consider the requests made.

Sources: bntnews.bg