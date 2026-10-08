Every sixth Bulgarian cannot afford meat

15.8% of people in Bulgaria could not afford a meal with meat at least once every two days in 2025. This means approximately one in six people, according to Eurostat data on living conditions in Europe. The average share for the European Union is 8.5%.

The indicator for Bulgaria has decreased for the 13th consecutive year. However, the country remains among the countries in the EU in which the largest share of the population cannot afford such a meal.

The share has fallen from 51.9% in 2012.

„Complete nutrition“ is eating meat, chicken, fish or a vegetarian equivalent at least once every two days.

In 2012, just over half of Bulgaria's population - 51.9% - did not have the financial opportunity to eat meat or an equivalent product at least once every two days. In 2014, the share fell to 39.5%, and in 2019 it decreased to 27.6%.

In 2023, the indicator fell below 20% for the first time - to 19.9%. A year later, a new decrease was reported to 18.7%, before reaching 15.8% in 2025.

Bulgaria remains among the countries with the highest share

Only Romania reported a higher share in 2025 - 18.1%. Bulgaria is followed by Hungary with 15.1%, Slovakia with 14.2% and Greece with 12.8%. Malta - 11.5%, France - 11.2%, and Germany - 11.1% are also above the 10% mark.

The data show that the decline in Bulgaria does not significantly change the country's position in the European comparison. The difference compared to the EU average remains 7.3 percentage points.

Entertainment and the Internet also remain inaccessible to some people

In 2025, 14.5% of people in Bulgaria could not afford to regularly participate in recreational activities. The average share for the EU is 12.1%. Bulgaria ranks sixth among the Member States in this indicator. The highest share was recorded in Greece - 27.3%, followed by Romania with 23.3%.

In terms of Internet access, 5.9% of people in Bulgaria could not afford such a service for personal needs at home. The average share for the EU is 2%. A higher indicator was recorded only in Romania - 6.2%. In 2024, the share in Bulgaria was 7%.

Sources: dariknews.bg