Iva Petrova: We will seek support from NATO to clarify the incidents with the hit ships in the Black Sea

Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey will seek support from NATO to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incidents with the hit ships in the Black Sea. At the moment there is no immediate threat to national security, but the situation poses certain risks.

This was stated by the Minister of Energy Iva Petrova to BNT.

According to Petrova, the situation in the Black Sea has an impact on the assessment of the risks for the country's critical energy infrastructure. She assured that the necessary measures are being taken to protect it.

The Minister emphasized that at the moment there are no critical circumstances that would threaten the programs for the search and exploration of energy resources in the Black Sea. However, the risks continue to be monitored.

The low level of the Danube River is a factor taken into account when planning the work of the “Kozloduy“ NPP. Iva Petrova announced that a planned repair of the sixth unit of the plant is imminent, and the situation is being closely monitored.

Options for providing alternative water sources are also being considered. According to the minister, additional cooling systems are planned for the future seventh and eighth units of the “Kozloduy“ NPP, which are part of the plans for the development of nuclear energy in the country.

Iva Petrova expressed confidence that Bulgaria will not encounter serious difficulties during the upcoming winter season. The authorities continue to monitor both the situation in the Black Sea and the water resources necessary for the normal operation of the energy infrastructure.