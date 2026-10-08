Atanas Atanasov: I am slightly surprised by the behavior of Borisov and GERB during the National Assembly

The main reason why “Democratic Bulgaria“ did not support the joint declaration of the National Assembly under President Iliana Yotova is the topic of Russia. This was said in “This Morning“ on bTV by Atanas Atanasov, MP from “Democratic Bulgaria“ and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.

”The ruling party – the Yotova-Radev tandem, are running away from this topic like the devil from incense in view of the upcoming presidential elections, since a tangible solid part of their electoral body are Russophiles. They must be very careful and humble so as not to irritate the Russophiles with the probable version that Russia is the perpetrator of this terrorist act“, commented Atanasov.

“They convened this Advisory Council to try to close the topic in a closed session, because we want this topic to be debated in parliament. This is like Todor Zhivkov - let's humble ourselves until the storm passes“, he pointed out.

According to him, four parliamentary groups did not support the declaration. It was supported only by “Progressive Bulgaria“ and GERB.

“I am slightly surprised by the behavior of Boyko Borisov and GERB“, he said.

“There is the following duality with the prime minister. He is trying to maintain his image as a NATO general in front of allies abroad, where they do not trust him, and in Bulgaria he is just an ordinary Russophile“, Atanasov pointed out.

According to him, the presidential campaign is decisive and Bulgarian voters should realize whether they should allow all the red power to be concentrated in one place.

„Statesmanship requires Bulgaria to be a loyal ally. We must rely on the alliances in which we participate, and first and foremost on NATO. NATO guarantees security in Europe. Bulgaria is a small country and cannot perform miracles with its capabilities“, commented Atanas Atanasov.

He stated that we have serious problems with regard to our loyalty to the alliance.

„Conditions cannot be created for the special services to serve the new socialist party. Out of 28 regional units of the National Security Agency, 5 or 6 are being created in order to concentrate power. This is the typical thinking of people under epaulettes,“ pointed out Atanasov.

According to him, the way in which power is exercised smells like a socialist barracks.

According to Atanasov, there is enough evidence to announce the version that Russia is the one that committed these terrorist acts in the Black Sea.