North Macedonia allows Bulgarian doctors to see Iva Mihaylova

North Macedonia has allowed Bulgarian doctors to examine Iva Mihaylova, who needs treatment after a car accident. The decision was announced during the regular session of the National Assembly, Nova TV reported.

“After months of anxiety, there is finally a positive step by the authorities in North Macedonia“, said Ivan Golemanov from “Progressive Bulgaria“ from the parliamentary rostrum. He welcomed the agreement for the participation of Bulgarian doctors and called for the examination and necessary treatment to be organized as soon as possible. Golemanov insisted that Iva Mihaylova receive full protection and a fair trial.

The case has already been raised by Bulgaria in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. The news of the admission of Bulgarian medics comes after prolonged concern about Mihaylova's condition and the need for a medical assessment.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova announced that she would raise the issue with her North Macedonian counterpart Timcho Mucunski. The two had planned a meeting within the framework of the International Ministerial Conference on Corridor 8.

“I will raise the issue of Iva Mihaylova and I hope that there will be a readiness for cooperation on their part“, Petrova told journalists. According to her, the meeting was requested by the Macedonian side, and among the expected topics is European integration.

At the moment, it has not been specified when the examination will take place, nor which specific Bulgarian doctors will participate in it. The next step is to turn the agreement reached into a real medical examination and to determine the actions for the necessary treatment.