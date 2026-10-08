UDF: The dispute over rakia and wine is a political absurdity

UDF defined the dispute over domestic rakia and domestic wine as a “political absurdity“. In its position, the party stated that against the backdrop of rising fuel and food prices, international conflicts and the upcoming presidential campaign, political forces have turned their attention to traditional domestic productions.

“The role of parties is to think about how to improve people's lives, not make them bitter“, said the UDF. The party defined the confrontation as a competition for the “Darwin“ award and accused “Progressive Bulgaria“ of encroaching on domestic rakia, while “Democratic Bulgaria“ – of homemade wine.

The dispute over rakia was sparked by a draft of the Ministry of Finance for amendments to the Law on Excise Duties and Tax Warehouses. The published texts provide for restrictions on the storage of rakia produced in registered specialized small distilleries, as well as for the persons who can hold it. For individuals, a minimum fine of 1,000 euros has been recorded for violation.

“Progressive Bulgaria“ rejected the claims that the production of homemade rakia for personal use is prohibited. MP Georgi Petrov told NOVA NEWS: “It is an absolute lie that we are prohibiting Bulgarians from producing rakia“. According to him, the goal is to limit the sale of alcohol of unclear origin, and the proposals can still be corrected. Later, MP Milen Trifonov also stated that people can produce and consume homemade rakia in reasonable quantities.

In the section on homemade wine, the UDF claims that MPs from “Democratic Bulgaria“ have proposed a tax on the sale and registration of people who produce wine from their own grapes. However, published media materials about the prepared changes in the sector describe proposals by the Ministry of Agriculture, including a limit of 500 liters per year for wine intended for family consumption.

The UDF position does not contain a specific assessment of the financial effect of the controversial measures. The party insists that the political agenda be focused on incomes, prices and living conditions, and not on additional restrictions on homemade production.