Demerdzhiev: Malta reported that Peevski did not personally pay for his flights

The leader of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms Delyan Peevski did not personally pay for his flights. This was stated during his hearing in parliament by the Minister of the Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev. Before the MPs, he answered questions regarding the data he presented about abuses related to public procurement for guardrails and funds diverted from them. According to the Ministry of the Interior, Peevski's flights were paid for with them.

Demerdzhiev assured that he would stick entirely to the facts. “I will start with the companies that concentrate a huge public resource for the supply and installation of guardrails. In the first half of 2022, the “Road Infrastructure” Agency is awarding a public procurement contract for 6 separate positions, each for a different geographical region of the country. A huge part of these assignments are in April 2022. All 6 positions are won by four structures with data on their connectivity, which together hold 99.6% of the guardrail market," he said in the plenary hall and specified that he was referring to won public contracts for the supply and installation of guardrails.

According to him, the initial value of the contracts is over 253 million leva, and through annexes it increases to over 414 million, i.e. the difference is over 161 million leva compared to what was initially agreed. “We have data that these are related companies, which is clearly evident in the analysis of ownership, but it will take a very long time to do this analysis and trace the connections”, the Minister of Internal Affairs announced and promised to trace some of them.

Demerdzhiev pointed out: “The four legal entities that are winning, some of them are civil companies, these positions for the supply of guardrails, are “Jupiter 5” AD, DZZD Bezopasnost Zapad, DZZD OSP Sever and DZZD OSP Severoiztok.”

He drew attention to the fact that they have even parceled out the country and arranged their supplies, namely who should be involved where. “These companies, although seemingly and formally competing with each other, it is established that they are connected by a variety of connections. These are family ties, the same offices, the same email addresses, telephone numbers, etc. The connections are very visible, they go through different companies, in which the same individuals appear," Demerdzhiev noted, highlighting the names of Garo Mamasyan and Georgi Getov.

Regarding Peevski's flights, the internal affairs ministry stated that on July 2, 2026, the Directorate General of the Bulgarian Anti-Terrorist Organization, through the Ministry of Internal Affairs, sent a request to Malta to provide information - about the value of Peevski's flights in the period from 2023 to 2026. The second question to the Maltese services was how much the trips of the MRF leader's companions cost.

„The Maltese services responded that the documentation does not include any payments received personally by Peevski. „Spectrum AIR EAD" issued invoices for 5.083 million euros and the company in Sofia paid for all the flights”, Demerdzhiev announced.

He listed all 36 payments for Peevski's flights.

Demerdzhiev's previous hearing by the deputies was postponed due to the murder of businessman Iliyan Filipov.

Delyan Peevski's response was not long in coming. On the sidelines of the parliament, the leader of the MRF commented on the hearing of the Minister of the Interior.

„We understood that there were invoices between two companies that did not concern me in any way. Demerdzhiev was completely bankrupt”, said Peevski. „36 invoices for 36 flights did not show up. I am glad that after today all this is over. A complete fiasco for Demerdzhiev. Lies, lies, lies. That's all we saw from him, he's just a liar," the MRF leader added.