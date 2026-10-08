Municipal officials are renting out an illegal villa for 120 euros per night, registered as an apiary

Buildings in the area of the Dokuzak waterfall in Malko Tarnovo, presented as apiaries, are subject to joint inspections due to data on illegal construction.

The signal for the sites is related to the tourist site “Villa Dokuzak“, located in the land of the village of Stoilovo, Malko Tarnovo municipality, within the borders of the “Strandzha“ Nature Park and protected areas of the ecological network “Natura 2000“.

It has been established that the buildings are used for tourist accommodation, and not for the declared purpose related to beekeeping.

They are fully equipped, unusual for an apiary. The buildings are fully adapted for luxury accommodation - they have electricity, cable/satellite television, internet and even use water directly from the natural spring in the protected area for the needs of the guests.

It has been established that the person indicated as the owner of the apiary is not registered as the owner of the apiary in the relevant system, and that there is no data on the presence of bee colonies.

The buildings are missing from the cadastral map. Some of them are on state forest land with long-expired permits for temporary farm buildings, while others were built without changing the purpose of the land and without construction documents.

The facility, known and advertised online as “Villa Dokuzak“, is managed and used by a person, an employee of the Municipality of Malko Tarnovo.

The facility is rented out for tourist accommodation for a fee (about 120 euros per night) through various internet platforms and social networks.

The persons managing the villa and in whose names the fictitious apiaries were registered are employees of the Municipality of Malko Tarnovo.

As early as 2022, it was established that the constructed “apiaries“ in the specified properties are inadmissible according to the provisions of the Forestry Act.

In connection with the established presence of illegal construction in land properties where the buildings were built, the Municipality of Malko Tarnovo was officially notified of the established illegal construction in the forest areas, indicating the need to take action within its competence.

To date, no action has been taken against the buildings deemed illegal.