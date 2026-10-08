Katsarchev: If fines are 1:1 in euros, salaries should be like that

“Since fines are 1:1, prices are 1:1, make salaries 1:1“. This was stated by the chief economist of the Podkrepa Confederation Atanas Katsarchev, commenting on the discussed changes in the transition to the euro and the amount of incomes.

Katsarchev described the current mechanism for calculating the minimum wage as disadvantageous for workers. According to him, the system is frozen, and only the text according to which the government determines the amount of remuneration remains in the Labor Code.

Expectations for the minimum wage

In the program “The Day Live“ on NOVA NEWS, Katsarchev said that the new mechanism under discussion will begin to operate from 2028. For 2027, the expectations are that the minimum wage will be around 660 euros. Social Minister Natalia Efremova has stated that she will insist that the amount reach 672 euros.

The trade unionist pointed out that when forming the minimum wage, purchasing power, the cost of living, the average wage, its growth and labor productivity must be taken into account. According to him, the low amount of remuneration would deepen the gap between household income and expenses.

Bulk tension over the budget

Katsarchev said that in the “Podkrepa” trade union there is accumulated dissatisfaction not only because of the minimum wage. Among other controversial topics, he pointed out the deprivation of rights of people working part-time, as well as the proposed reforms in children's and school education.

The union has submitted proposals on what changes should be made and which ideas should not be accepted. According to Katsarchev, the next decisions will depend on the content of the budget.

The comment on fines and salaries comes against the backdrop of the discussed changes in tax legislation and the country's preparation for working with the euro. Katsarchev raised the question of whether, when recalculating sanctions and prices at a 1:1 ratio, the same principle should be applied to labor income.

Sources: nova.bg