Divers inspected Kairos: no fuel leak

Divers did not find any holes below the waterline or leaks of fuel or lubricants from the tanker “Kairos“. The underwater inspection was carried out in the Burgas Bay by representatives of the “Friends of the Sea“ association – Burgas, “Maritime Administration“ and the Burgas Regional Administration.

The teams inspected the entire underwater hull, the stern and the area where the ship was damaged by a drone strike. A small crack was discovered about a meter and a half above the waterline, but no leaks or contamination were detected from it.

The anchor system was also checked

Some of the divers inspected the tanker's anchor, which is located at a depth of about 35-40 meters. The anchor chain, approximately 150-200 meters long, lying on the seabed, was also checked. The goal was to determine the condition of the system, since the ship remains at anchor for a long time.

“During the inspection, no holes were detected below the waterline. There were no leaks of fuels or lubricants“, said the chairman of the association, Stoyan Dimitrov, who participated in the operation. According to him, there is no evidence of damage that poses a danger to the environment.

A detailed report is forthcoming

The underwater operation was filmed with a video camera, and the results will be described in a detailed report. The Deputy Regional Governor of Burgas, Veselin Anestiev, has indicated that control checks will continue until the case with the vessel is permanently resolved.

„Kairos“ crashed near Ahtopol in December 2025 after being hit by a drone. After a stay off the Bulgarian coast, the tanker was towed to the Burgas Bay on December 15 by three tugboats of the „Bulgarian Maritime Fleet“ Shipping Company. Since then, the ship has remained under surveillance until a decision is made on its future fate.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, btvnovinite.bg, dariknews.bg