Iliana Yotova after the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC): There was only one issue of division – how to end the war in Ukraine

President Iliana Yotova called on Bulgaria to take an active diplomatic role in ending the war in Ukraine and ensuring security in the Black Sea. The head of state insisted on urgent consultations with Romania and Turkey, as well as talks between the six Black Sea countries on a possible moratorium on the use of drones at sea, "Nova TV" reported.

Commenting on the meeting of the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC), Yotova rejected attempts to turn the topic of maritime security into part of the election campaign. „Yes, we are in an election campaign. Of course, everyone will use it as they see fit. Although the topic we discussed yesterday cannot be an election topic. It was related to the risks and threats to our maritime security and to Bulgaria's critical infrastructure“, the president said.

According to her, the need for urgent action has become even more obvious after the recent serious incidents involving vessels about 140 kilometers from the Bulgarian coast.

Yotova emphasized that despite political disagreements, the meeting allowed for a detailed discussion of the risks facing the country. The talks lasted nearly five and a half hours, during which reports from the security services and all ministries relevant to the topic were heard.

According to the head of state, the participants reached broad agreement on a document that for the first time contains not only an assessment of the threats, but also specific recommendations to the executive and legislative authorities, as well as proposals for action within the framework of the European Union, NATO and the UN. However, the final text did not receive the support of four of the participants. The President explained that the main contradiction was related to the approach to the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine. “I am a supporter of doing everything possible to have a coalition for peace as soon as possible. - a European proposal in which Bulgaria should actively participate, so that we can also propose a text for peace in Ukraine, for the end of hostilities with the participation of all parties“, Yotova pointed out. According to her, the lack of a diplomatic solution creates a danger of further escalation, which will affect not only the Black Sea region, but also European security as a whole.

She warned of the growing costs of armaments, the economic consequences of the conflict and the continuing loss of human lives. “The alternative to this, in my opinion, is an ever-greater escalation of the war, more dangers not only in the Black Sea, but for the entire region, more and more funds that will be paid for the production and use of weapons, and, unfortunately, many young lives that are lost every day“, the president stated.

Yotova specified that the other participants had a different view on this issue, but did not wish to speak on their behalf.

The head of state highlighted three main areas on which, in her opinion, agreement had been reached. The first is the intensification of political and diplomatic efforts to start negotiations to end the war.

“All political and diplomatic channels must be used to sit down at the negotiating table. This will not happen in a day or two. Of course, such negotiations are being held at different levels, but this conversation must begin, because both the war itself and its consequences are catastrophic“, Yotova emphasized.

The second step envisages urgent consultations with Turkey and Romania to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea, including in the areas related to the exclusive economic zones of the three countries.

The third proposal is to start talks between all six countries with access to the Black Sea to reach a common decision on a possible moratorium on the use of drones in the maritime region. According to the president, such an initiative could contribute to limiting the risks to civilian shipping and critical infrastructure.